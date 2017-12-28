Loading…
Spinach Cannabis

Blue Dream

HybridTHC 18%CBD

High-THC sativa with a sweet berry, pine and peppery aromas.

9,647 people told us about effects:
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
37% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
29% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people say it helps with paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
