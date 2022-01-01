CLASSIC 1:1 FUN.

4 - 14% THC | 5 - 15% CBD

You don’t have to be on the A-List to get into this dancehall. Whether you’re out partying or not, stay on your toes with this spicy melon tasting 1:1 strain. Inspired by reggae from Caribbean, this celebrated strain rides a wave all its own. Equal parts THC and CBD, the only thing super high are the vibes. And that’s exactly why this strain continues to stick around.