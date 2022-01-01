ALL GAS NO BRAKES.

20 - 28% THC

Just mentioning Diesel has the power to make people smile. A truly iconic strain with an unmistakable smell and undeniable appeal - just ask the judges. Awarded HYBRID DRIED FLOWER OF THE YEAR by Kind Magazine in 2020. This strain is renowned for delivering on expectations: smells like gas, gets you moving. But where does that Diesel aroma come from? Our best guess is a mixture of earthy terps like humulene, interacting with sharper notes from pinene and linalool.