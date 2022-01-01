About this product
ALL GAS NO BRAKES.
20 - 28% THC
Just mentioning Diesel has the power to make people smile. A truly iconic strain with an unmistakable smell and undeniable appeal - just ask the judges. Awarded HYBRID DRIED FLOWER OF THE YEAR by Kind Magazine in 2020. This strain is renowned for delivering on expectations: smells like gas, gets you moving. But where does that Diesel aroma come from? Our best guess is a mixture of earthy terps like humulene, interacting with sharper notes from pinene and linalool.
20 - 28% THC
Just mentioning Diesel has the power to make people smile. A truly iconic strain with an unmistakable smell and undeniable appeal - just ask the judges. Awarded HYBRID DRIED FLOWER OF THE YEAR by Kind Magazine in 2020. This strain is renowned for delivering on expectations: smells like gas, gets you moving. But where does that Diesel aroma come from? Our best guess is a mixture of earthy terps like humulene, interacting with sharper notes from pinene and linalool.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Spinach Cannabis
FRIENDS. FUN. LEGENDARY CANNABIS.
THREE THINGS THAT MAKE OUR WORLD GO ROUND, AND ROUND.
Each better together, always and forever. Spinach® is here for all the fun that only happens with friends. Where we grow closer by the experiences we share, and the moments made a little more epic whenever there’s legendary cannabis to go around.
THREE THINGS THAT MAKE OUR WORLD GO ROUND, AND ROUND.
Each better together, always and forever. Spinach® is here for all the fun that only happens with friends. Where we grow closer by the experiences we share, and the moments made a little more epic whenever there’s legendary cannabis to go around.