ALL GAS NO BRAKES.
800 mg/g THC
Experience a truly iconic Diesel strain in a high-quality vape. Sweet, spicy and a little earthy — just like the name says, all in part to humulene, guaiol and linalool terpenes. This strain is renowned for delivering on expectations: smells like gas, gets you moving. But where does that Diesel aroma come from? Our best guess is a mixture of earthy terps like humulene, interacting with sharper notes from pinene and linalool.
Spinach Cannabis
FRIENDS. FUN. LEGENDARY CANNABIS.
THREE THINGS THAT MAKE OUR WORLD GO ROUND, AND ROUND.
Each better together, always and forever. Spinach® is here for all the fun that only happens with friends. Where we grow closer by the experiences we share, and the moments made a little more epic whenever there’s legendary cannabis to go around.
