ALL GAS NO BRAKES.

800 mg/g THC

Experience a truly iconic Diesel strain in a high-quality vape. Sweet, spicy and a little earthy — just like the name says, all in part to humulene, guaiol and linalool terpenes. This strain is renowned for delivering on expectations: smells like gas, gets you moving. But where does that Diesel aroma come from? Our best guess is a mixture of earthy terps like humulene, interacting with sharper notes from pinene and linalool.