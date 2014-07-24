About this product

The first whiff of Pineapple Paradise is like arriving at your own tropical vacation. Lush and sweet pineapple aromas fill the air. Dense, thick buds sparkle like rolling white caps in the sun. Myrcene and limonene terpenes dominate, while the ultra-elusive beta-ocimene puts this Spinach™ exclusive on an island all its own.