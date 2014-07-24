Pineapple Paradise
The first whiff of Pineapple Paradise is like arriving at your own tropical vacation. Lush and sweet pineapple aromas fill the air. Dense, thick buds sparkle like rolling white caps in the sun. Myrcene and limonene terpenes dominate, while the ultra-elusive beta-ocimene puts this Spinach™ exclusive on an island all its own.
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
28% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!