AN UNKNOWN ORIGIN.
18 - 26% THC
If strains were like stars in the sky, Sensi Star would outshine most. Contemplate its sweet, sour, piney, and fruity aroma when the sun goes down. Like a lot of things in the Universe, Sensi Star's beginnings are clouded in mystery. It might be an Afghani descendant, but its genetics have never been fully revealed. Despite the speculation, it's hard to dispute this legends status – Sensi has dazzled the awards tour for decades.
Spinach Cannabis
FRIENDS. FUN. LEGENDARY CANNABIS.
THREE THINGS THAT MAKE OUR WORLD GO ROUND, AND ROUND.
Each better together, always and forever. Spinach® is here for all the fun that only happens with friends. Where we grow closer by the experiences we share, and the moments made a little more epic whenever there’s legendary cannabis to go around.
