Spinach Cannabis
Spinach™ Rockstar Kush Pre-Roll 1g
About this product
At Spinach™ we have High Expectations™ for our Farm-to-Bowl™ products, and safety testing is one of the few things we take seriously.
This frosty indica is known for its peppery, piney, and sour aromas that comes from the strain’s myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene terpene profile.
This frosty indica is known for its peppery, piney, and sour aromas that comes from the strain’s myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene terpene profile.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!