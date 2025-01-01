Tall-stemmed autoflowering strain. This high yielding 4th Generation autoflowering strain is the resulting hybrid from the cross between selected specimens of our Cream Mandarine Auto® (SWS29) and a Super Tai’98 elite clone.
The genetic coming from the Super Tai’98 elite clone contributes with interesting sativa characteristics to this hybrid, such as bigger size, but also subtle aromatic and spicy tones with hints of wood and nuts.
The so much appreciated Cream Mandarine Auto® genetic contributes with traits from the indica side, such as high flower and resin production, but also sweet and fresh aromas with tones of citric fruits of the mandarin orange type.
Tall-stemmed autoflowering strain. This high yielding 4th Generation autoflowering strain is the resulting hybrid from the cross between selected specimens of our Cream Mandarine Auto® (SWS29) and a Super Tai’98 elite clone.
The genetic coming from the Super Tai’98 elite clone contributes with interesting sativa characteristics to this hybrid, such as bigger size, but also subtle aromatic and spicy tones with hints of wood and nuts.
The so much appreciated Cream Mandarine Auto® genetic contributes with traits from the indica side, such as high flower and resin production, but also sweet and fresh aromas with tones of citric fruits of the mandarin orange type.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
With over two decades of expertise, Sweet Seeds® stands as a leading cannabis seed bank dedicated to producing premium-quality strains. Our mission is to develop stable, resin-rich, and aromatic genetics. As pioneers in the feminization of both photoperiod-dependent and autoflowering seeds, we have introduced groundbreaking innovations through careful selection and breeding techniques.
Choosing Sweet Seeds® means opting for exceptional seeds with a feminization rate close to 99.9% and a germination success rate exceeding 95%. Our seeds are synonymous with quality, ensuring high resin yields and distinctive aromas. This unwavering commitment to excellence has solidified our reputation as a trusted name in the industry.