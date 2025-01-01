Tall-stemmed autoflowering strain. This high yielding 4th Generation autoflowering strain is the resulting hybrid from the cross between selected specimens of our Cream Mandarine Auto® (SWS29) and a Super Tai’98 elite clone.



The genetic coming from the Super Tai’98 elite clone contributes with interesting sativa characteristics to this hybrid, such as bigger size, but also subtle aromatic and spicy tones with hints of wood and nuts.



The so much appreciated Cream Mandarine Auto® genetic contributes with traits from the indica side, such as high flower and resin production, but also sweet and fresh aromas with tones of citric fruits of the mandarin orange type.

