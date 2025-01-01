Extra-large, feminized strain with red flowers achieved by crossing selected individuals of the mythical red flower strains Dark Devil Auto® (SWS38) and Strawberry Cola Auto. A jewel of unequaled beauty in the cannabis crown.



Diablo Rojo XL Auto® (SWS110) produces vigorous plants with an indica structure, abundant side branches, and reddish-purplish, compact, highly aromatic buds coated in copious resin – excellent for resin extraction techniques.



The flowers have a sweet, fruity aroma with shades of red fruits and cola, as well as subtle hints of citruses and incense. The terpene profile creates a rich, vibrant olfactory experience that will meet the expectations of even the most discerning collectors.



The strain has a potent, happy, and relaxing effect that rouses the imagination and conversation.

read more