Extra-large, feminized strain with red flowers achieved by crossing selected individuals of the mythical red flower strains Dark Devil Auto® (SWS38) and Strawberry Cola Auto. A jewel of unequaled beauty in the cannabis crown.
Diablo Rojo XL Auto® (SWS110) produces vigorous plants with an indica structure, abundant side branches, and reddish-purplish, compact, highly aromatic buds coated in copious resin – excellent for resin extraction techniques.
The flowers have a sweet, fruity aroma with shades of red fruits and cola, as well as subtle hints of citruses and incense. The terpene profile creates a rich, vibrant olfactory experience that will meet the expectations of even the most discerning collectors.
The strain has a potent, happy, and relaxing effect that rouses the imagination and conversation.
Extra-large, feminized strain with red flowers achieved by crossing selected individuals of the mythical red flower strains Dark Devil Auto® (SWS38) and Strawberry Cola Auto. A jewel of unequaled beauty in the cannabis crown.
Sweet Seeds®
With over two decades of expertise, Sweet Seeds® stands as a leading cannabis seed bank dedicated to producing premium-quality strains. Our mission is to develop stable, resin-rich, and aromatic genetics. As pioneers in the feminization of both photoperiod-dependent and autoflowering seeds, we have introduced groundbreaking innovations through careful selection and breeding techniques.
Choosing Sweet Seeds® means opting for exceptional seeds with a feminization rate close to 99.9% and a germination success rate exceeding 95%. Our seeds are synonymous with quality, ensuring high resin yields and distinctive aromas. This unwavering commitment to excellence has solidified our reputation as a trusted name in the industry.
