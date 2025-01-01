4th Generation autoflowering hybrid. The result of the cross between the delicious Watermelon OG and the impressive Diablo Rojo XL Auto® (SWS110), renowned for its resinous reddish flowers and compact structure. It combines the best of both genetics, resulting in a highly aromatic and very beautiful strain.



It features a predominantly indica structure, with strong side branches and dense, resinous buds. Some plants develop lovely reddish hues as they start flowering.



Its terpene profile offers a vibrant mix of sweetness and tropical freshness, dominated by intense notes of watermelon and ripe fruits, with subtle citrus and earthy undertones.



The effect is powerful yet balanced, cheerful and euphoric, gradually transitioning into a smooth and long-lasting relaxation. It’s ideal for socializing and for contemplative or creative introspection.

