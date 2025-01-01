About this product
Feminized and photoperiod-dependent version of our Green Poison®(SWS14) now featuring ultra-fast flowering. This is an F1 hybrid resulting from the cross between the elite clone of our appreciated Green Poison® and a selected 3rdGeneration autoflowering genetic line of Green Poison Auto®(SWS30).
This strain is ready to harvest with thick buds all covered with abundant aromatic resin only 6 weeks after the flowering photoperiod begins.
The plants have the appearance of indica-sativa hybrids, with an exceptionally vigorous growth, very fast flowering and large production of flowers. Exquisite taste and aroma with a sweet intense hint of fruit. This strain is remarkably resistant to mold in outdoor grows, considering that due to its fast flowering the plant succeeds in anticipating its harvest to the period in which botrytis usually attacks.
This strain is ready to harvest with thick buds all covered with abundant aromatic resin only 6 weeks after the flowering photoperiod begins.
The plants have the appearance of indica-sativa hybrids, with an exceptionally vigorous growth, very fast flowering and large production of flowers. Exquisite taste and aroma with a sweet intense hint of fruit. This strain is remarkably resistant to mold in outdoor grows, considering that due to its fast flowering the plant succeeds in anticipating its harvest to the period in which botrytis usually attacks.
Fulfillment
About this product
Feminized and photoperiod-dependent version of our Green Poison®(SWS14) now featuring ultra-fast flowering. This is an F1 hybrid resulting from the cross between the elite clone of our appreciated Green Poison® and a selected 3rdGeneration autoflowering genetic line of Green Poison Auto®(SWS30).
This strain is ready to harvest with thick buds all covered with abundant aromatic resin only 6 weeks after the flowering photoperiod begins.
The plants have the appearance of indica-sativa hybrids, with an exceptionally vigorous growth, very fast flowering and large production of flowers. Exquisite taste and aroma with a sweet intense hint of fruit. This strain is remarkably resistant to mold in outdoor grows, considering that due to its fast flowering the plant succeeds in anticipating its harvest to the period in which botrytis usually attacks.
This strain is ready to harvest with thick buds all covered with abundant aromatic resin only 6 weeks after the flowering photoperiod begins.
The plants have the appearance of indica-sativa hybrids, with an exceptionally vigorous growth, very fast flowering and large production of flowers. Exquisite taste and aroma with a sweet intense hint of fruit. This strain is remarkably resistant to mold in outdoor grows, considering that due to its fast flowering the plant succeeds in anticipating its harvest to the period in which botrytis usually attacks.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Sweet Seeds®
With over two decades of expertise, Sweet Seeds® stands as a leading cannabis seed bank dedicated to producing premium-quality strains. Our mission is to develop stable, resin-rich, and aromatic genetics. As pioneers in the feminization of both photoperiod-dependent and autoflowering seeds, we have introduced groundbreaking innovations through careful selection and breeding techniques.
Choosing Sweet Seeds® means opting for exceptional seeds with a feminization rate close to 99.9% and a germination success rate exceeding 95%. Our seeds are synonymous with quality, ensuring high resin yields and distinctive aromas. This unwavering commitment to excellence has solidified our reputation as a trusted name in the industry.
Choosing Sweet Seeds® means opting for exceptional seeds with a feminization rate close to 99.9% and a germination success rate exceeding 95%. Our seeds are synonymous with quality, ensuring high resin yields and distinctive aromas. This unwavering commitment to excellence has solidified our reputation as a trusted name in the industry.
Notice a problem?Report this item