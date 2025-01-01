A mostly indica hybrid featuring very high yield. With this strain we sought for a fast and productive plant, with exquisite taste and aroma. One of the most awarded and appreciated plants of our catalog. Very fast and vigorous growth with a very fast and explosive flowering phase, this strain develops large buds becoming a super-producer of flowers in very few days.



Strong and exciting effect that soon turns into creative serenity. This easy-to-grow plant features high flower and resin production. The aroma of this strain is very intense and sweet with a Skunk background and tones of walnut and arugula. Due to its fast flowering this plant is suitable for humid areas where mold and fungus usually attack.

