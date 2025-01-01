Photoperiod-dependent, ultra-fast-flowering version of Rainbow Sherbert #11, a famous Californian “Super Strong” strain. To shorten its flowering period and introduce new aromatic nuances while maintaining its potency, we have crossed it with our Papaya Zoap Auto® (SWS107).



It develops a prominent central bud accompanied by multiple flowers on its side branches. The abundant trichome production makes it an excellent choice for the fans of high-quality extractions.



As for aromas and flavors, this strain features a symphony of sweet and fruity notes, dominated by mango, papaya, and citrus tones, complemented by subtle earthy, smoky, and spicy hints.



Its effect is highly potent, delivering a joyful and relaxing sensation that opens the mind while inspiring creativity and imagination.

read more