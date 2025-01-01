About this product
7th Generation extra-large autoflowering strain. This strain is the result of crossing an elite “Super Strong” clone of Permanent Marker with our exquisite Jealousy Z XL Auto® (SWS108). Permanent Marker [(Biscotti x Jealousy) x Sherb Bx1] has gained worldwide recognition, being awarded "Strain of the Year" by High Times in 2022 and by Leafly in 2023.
It showcases a vigorous and productive structure, with dense buds covered in abundant resin, making it an excellent choice for extractions.
The terpene profile is diverse and appealing, blending Sour Diesel notes and earthy nuances inherited from Jealousy Z XL Auto®, with citrus, menthol, and woody hints characteristic of Permanent Marker. The result is some deliciously potent and complex aromas and flavors.
The effect of this strain is balanced, delivering calm, happy, and creative euphoria.
About this brand
Sweet Seeds®
With over two decades of expertise, Sweet Seeds® stands as a leading cannabis seed bank dedicated to producing premium-quality strains. Our mission is to develop stable, resin-rich, and aromatic genetics. As pioneers in the feminization of both photoperiod-dependent and autoflowering seeds, we have introduced groundbreaking innovations through careful selection and breeding techniques.
Choosing Sweet Seeds® means opting for exceptional seeds with a feminization rate close to 99.9% and a germination success rate exceeding 95%. Our seeds are synonymous with quality, ensuring high resin yields and distinctive aromas. This unwavering commitment to excellence has solidified our reputation as a trusted name in the industry.
