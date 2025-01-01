6th Generation extra-large autoflowering strain, highly resinous and aromatic. It combines the genetics of the exotic Pineapple Express (Trainwreck x Hawaiian) with the potent and aromatic Sweet Mandarine Zkittlez XL Auto® (SWS102).



Its appearance is typical of an indica-sativa hybrid, with robust side branches and numerous dense, aromatic buds. It produces abundant resin that thoroughly coats the flowers and nearby leaves. An ideal choice for high-quality extractions with excellent yields.



The aroma is an explosion of citrus and fruity flavors, with a slight and intriguing touch of acidity reminiscent of pineapple and mandarin, complemented by a subtle woody undertone. This terpene profile provides a unique and pleasant sensory experience.



It delivers an energetic and stimulating sensation, enhancing creativity and a free flow of thoughts.

