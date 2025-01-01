About this product
6th Generation extra-large autoflowering strain, highly resinous and aromatic. It combines the genetics of the exotic Pineapple Express (Trainwreck x Hawaiian) with the potent and aromatic Sweet Mandarine Zkittlez XL Auto® (SWS102).
Its appearance is typical of an indica-sativa hybrid, with robust side branches and numerous dense, aromatic buds. It produces abundant resin that thoroughly coats the flowers and nearby leaves. An ideal choice for high-quality extractions with excellent yields.
The aroma is an explosion of citrus and fruity flavors, with a slight and intriguing touch of acidity reminiscent of pineapple and mandarin, complemented by a subtle woody undertone. This terpene profile provides a unique and pleasant sensory experience.
It delivers an energetic and stimulating sensation, enhancing creativity and a free flow of thoughts.
Fulfillment
No product reviews
About this brand
Sweet Seeds®
With over two decades of expertise, Sweet Seeds® stands as a leading cannabis seed bank dedicated to producing premium-quality strains. Our mission is to develop stable, resin-rich, and aromatic genetics. As pioneers in the feminization of both photoperiod-dependent and autoflowering seeds, we have introduced groundbreaking innovations through careful selection and breeding techniques.
Choosing Sweet Seeds® means opting for exceptional seeds with a feminization rate close to 99.9% and a germination success rate exceeding 95%. Our seeds are synonymous with quality, ensuring high resin yields and distinctive aromas. This unwavering commitment to excellence has solidified our reputation as a trusted name in the industry.
