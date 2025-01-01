About this product
This 5th Generation autoflowering strain combines the premium Californian strain Studio 54 (Sunset Sherbert x OZ Kush #54), renowned for its potency and aromatic profile, with our Red Strawberry Banana Auto® (SWS90).
The plants feature a robust structure and dense buds covered in a frosty, gleaming layer of trichomes. Some specimens exhibit beautifully vivid purple and reddish hues. Ideal for colorful, high-quality extractions with excellent yields.
The aromas and flavors deliver an exquisite combination of sweet and fruity notes, dominated by mango and banana, with subtle earthy undertones. A delightful experience for the discerning collector.
Its effect is cheerful and balanced, offering a mix of cerebral clarity and physical relaxation, stimulating imagination and encouraging wandering thoughts.
Sweet Seeds®
With over two decades of expertise, Sweet Seeds® stands as a leading cannabis seed bank dedicated to producing premium-quality strains. Our mission is to develop stable, resin-rich, and aromatic genetics. As pioneers in the feminization of both photoperiod-dependent and autoflowering seeds, we have introduced groundbreaking innovations through careful selection and breeding techniques.
Choosing Sweet Seeds® means opting for exceptional seeds with a feminization rate close to 99.9% and a germination success rate exceeding 95%. Our seeds are synonymous with quality, ensuring high resin yields and distinctive aromas. This unwavering commitment to excellence has solidified our reputation as a trusted name in the industry.
