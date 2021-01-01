About this product

An indica-dominant distillate with a citrusy and earthy flavour and high THC.



Stirred from Table Top comes in a 0.5 g/ml fill cartridge compatible with 510 thread batteries. It is an indica-dominant distillate with a citrusy and earthy flavour and high THC. To make it, the flower is pulled through an advanced ethanol extraction process to produce a high-potency distillate with no added solvents. It's got a pretty cool cartridge too â€” emissions tested with a proprietary ceramic core, enhanced airflow and glass housing. All Table Top distillates do not contain added solvents, pigments, fillers or waxes. Stir it up! It's got legs.