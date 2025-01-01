The Phoenix 3D Flower Skull Bong blends bold design with smooth functionality. Crafted into a striking skull shape, this 25cm glass bong features an intricate 3D floral design with vivid colours and detailed patterns. The sculpted flowers and vibrant artwork make this piece a standout in any collection.
Built for durability and performance, it comes equipped with an 18mm female joint, an 18/14mm glass downstem, and a 14mm glass cone piece. The sturdy base ensures stability, while the ergonomic design offers a comfortable grip.
25cm glass skull-shaped bong 3D floral design with intricate details 18mm female joint Includes 18/14mm glass downstem Includes 14mm glass cone piece Sturdy and unique artistic design
