Pink Bear Bong 25cm



Add some charm to your collection with the 25cm Pink Bear Bong, a playful yet fully functional glass piece. Designed to resemble a cheerful bear, this bong is crafted from high-quality glass and features a built-in downstem for smooth hits. Its compact size makes it easy to handle, while the sturdy design ensures durability. The 14mm joint is paired with a matching pink 14mm glass cone piece, completing the cohesive look. Ideal for those who appreciate unique designs without compromising on performance, this bong delivers smooth and enjoyable sessions with every use.



Key Features:



25cm tall, compact and easy to handle

Bear-shaped glass design for a fun aesthetic

Built-in downstem for smooth airflow

14mm joint, compatible with most accessories

Comes with a matching 14mm pink glass cone piece

Made from high-quality glass for durability

Perfect for collectors or as a standout piece

