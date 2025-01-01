About this product
Pink Bear Bong 25cm
Add some charm to your collection with the 25cm Pink Bear Bong, a playful yet fully functional glass piece. Designed to resemble a cheerful bear, this bong is crafted from high-quality glass and features a built-in downstem for smooth hits. Its compact size makes it easy to handle, while the sturdy design ensures durability. The 14mm joint is paired with a matching pink 14mm glass cone piece, completing the cohesive look. Ideal for those who appreciate unique designs without compromising on performance, this bong delivers smooth and enjoyable sessions with every use.
Key Features:
25cm tall, compact and easy to handle
Bear-shaped glass design for a fun aesthetic
Built-in downstem for smooth airflow
14mm joint, compatible with most accessories
Comes with a matching 14mm pink glass cone piece
Made from high-quality glass for durability
Perfect for collectors or as a standout piece
About this brand
The Bong Baron
Welcome to The Bong Baron — your go-to online head shop for premium bongs, dab rigs, quartz bangers, and smoking accessories. Proudly Aussie-owned and operated, we bring you a curated collection of quality gear that hits hard, looks great, and ships fast.
Whether you’re chasing your first beaker bong or levelling up with a full dabbing setup, we’ve got what you need — from classic glass to unique designs, plus all the extras to keep your sesh smooth. With express delivery, free shipping over $100, your next piece is just a click away.
