About this product
Introducing Green Nursery's Zoreos, a standout THCA hemp flower that delivers a rich, flavorful experience and eye-catching appeal. This premium cultivar is an indica-dominant hybrid, born from the crossing of the dessert-inspired Oreoz and the trendy Zoap strains—two heavy-hitters in the modern hemp world. With a robust THCA content of 26.79% and a total cannabinoid profile of 26.91%, Zoreos stands out for its potency and artisan quality. Whether you’re chasing intense aromatics, a frosty appearance, or complex terpene profiles, Zoreos checks all the boxes for top-shelf hemp flower. Each bud is coated with a dense layer of trichomes, reflecting its care in cultivation and post-harvest handling. This strain is a fantastic addition to any flower connoisseur's rotation, offering bold flavor and reliable consistency from start to finish.
Fulfillment
About this product
Introducing Green Nursery's Zoreos, a standout THCA hemp flower that delivers a rich, flavorful experience and eye-catching appeal. This premium cultivar is an indica-dominant hybrid, born from the crossing of the dessert-inspired Oreoz and the trendy Zoap strains—two heavy-hitters in the modern hemp world. With a robust THCA content of 26.79% and a total cannabinoid profile of 26.91%, Zoreos stands out for its potency and artisan quality. Whether you’re chasing intense aromatics, a frosty appearance, or complex terpene profiles, Zoreos checks all the boxes for top-shelf hemp flower. Each bud is coated with a dense layer of trichomes, reflecting its care in cultivation and post-harvest handling. This strain is a fantastic addition to any flower connoisseur's rotation, offering bold flavor and reliable consistency from start to finish.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Green Nursery Inc.
America's largest and most popular online retail supplier of CBD Hemp Flower and Hemp Derived THC products including Delta 8, Delta 9, THC-O and more! When searching for the most economical and best quality cbd flower in one place, check us out. If you have interest in carrying our products, you can visit our cbd flower wholesale resources at tThe Green Nursery is America's largest and most popular online retail supplier of CBD hemp flower, THCA hemp flower, and THC edibles. We are committed to offering the best quality products at the most economical prices all in one place.
Our CBD hemp flower selection includes a variety of strains cultivated for flavor, aroma, and effects, making it easy to find the perfect fit. For those looking for something stronger, our THCA hemp flower lineup delivers premium potency and a diverse range of terpene profiles. If you prefer edibles, our THC-infused gummies provide a convenient and delicious way to enjoy the benefits of hemp-derived THC.
At greennursery.com, transparency and quality are our top priorities. Every product undergoes rigorous third-party lab testing to ensure purity, potency, and safety. We provide detailed lab results and in-depth product descriptions, so you can shop with confidence.
Looking to stock our products? Visit our wholesale resources at greennursery.com to learn more.hegreennursery.com
Our CBD hemp flower selection includes a variety of strains cultivated for flavor, aroma, and effects, making it easy to find the perfect fit. For those looking for something stronger, our THCA hemp flower lineup delivers premium potency and a diverse range of terpene profiles. If you prefer edibles, our THC-infused gummies provide a convenient and delicious way to enjoy the benefits of hemp-derived THC.
At greennursery.com, transparency and quality are our top priorities. Every product undergoes rigorous third-party lab testing to ensure purity, potency, and safety. We provide detailed lab results and in-depth product descriptions, so you can shop with confidence.
Looking to stock our products? Visit our wholesale resources at greennursery.com to learn more.hegreennursery.com
Notice a problem?Report this item