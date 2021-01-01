About this product

To make our Delta 8 flower we start with the most beautiful flower with the best aroma & then we infuse with Delta 8 & micron screened kief.



The effects of Delta 8 flower make it a great cannabis alternative for those in states where cannabis is not legalized. Wanting something less psychoactive? Try our CBD & CBG flower. The flower for sale on our site is federally compliant and contains less than .3% Delta 9 (THC).



CULTIVAR DETAILS:

AROMA: is a 4 out of 5 (bag has strong aroma)

PROFILE: Varies

COLOR: Medium to light green in color

DENSITY & STRUCTURE: Primarily large and mid-size buds with a density of 4.5 out of 5

TRIM QUALITY: Machine trimmed with a hand finish (small amount of fan leaf/less than 10%)

SEEDS: None

COA: potency tested

ADDITIONAL DETAILS:

PRECAUTIONS: Product is psychoactive

DELTA 8: Varies between batches but guaranteed to be strong

DELTA 9: Under legal limit of .3% or LOQ

ONSET & DURATION: Inhalation 5-15 min to feel effect | Duration 2-4 hours on average

PACKAGING: Orders under 1 lb are retail packaged & orders over 1 lb are shipped in vacuum-sealed or mylar bags

CUSTOMIZATION: Add Delta 10, CBN and/or other cannabinoids, choose terpenes and flower

PRODUCT VARIABLES: Because this product is a plant and is not factory produced there will be variables between the buds. Embrace their differences. They are for therapeutic use not for use as a centerfold.



Available in BULK order.