About this product
To make our Delta 8 flower we start with the most beautiful flower with the best aroma & then we infuse with Delta 8 & micron screened kief.
The effects of Delta 8 flower make it a great cannabis alternative for those in states where cannabis is not legalized. Wanting something less psychoactive? Try our CBD & CBG flower. The flower for sale on our site is federally compliant and contains less than .3% Delta 9 (THC).
CULTIVAR DETAILS:
AROMA: is a 4 out of 5 (bag has strong aroma)
PROFILE: Varies
COLOR: Medium to light green in color
DENSITY & STRUCTURE: Primarily large and mid-size buds with a density of 4.5 out of 5
TRIM QUALITY: Machine trimmed with a hand finish (small amount of fan leaf/less than 10%)
SEEDS: None
COA: potency tested
ADDITIONAL DETAILS:
PRECAUTIONS: Product is psychoactive
DELTA 8: Varies between batches but guaranteed to be strong
DELTA 9: Under legal limit of .3% or LOQ
ONSET & DURATION: Inhalation 5-15 min to feel effect | Duration 2-4 hours on average
PACKAGING: Orders under 1 lb are retail packaged & orders over 1 lb are shipped in vacuum-sealed or mylar bags
CUSTOMIZATION: Add Delta 10, CBN and/or other cannabinoids, choose terpenes and flower
PRODUCT VARIABLES: Because this product is a plant and is not factory produced there will be variables between the buds. Embrace their differences. They are for therapeutic use not for use as a centerfold.
Available in BULK order.
