WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN OUR HAND ROLLED AND SPRAYED MOONROCKS? D8 FLOWER VS MOONROCKS?

There are both physical and effect differences between our hand rolled moonrocks, our sprayed moonrocks, and our Delta 8 flower. Delta 8 flower contains the lowest amount of Delta 8 and kief between the three. Sprayed Moonrocks is in the middle with approx 3x the amount of Delta 8 distillate and kief as compared to Delta 8 flower.



Handrolled Moonrocks are the most potent and heavily covered of the three options and have about 6x as much Delta 8 distillate and kief as the sprayed flower.



Visually the sprayed flower still shows the plant material of the flower and is dusted with kief versus fully coated. With sprayed Moonrocks, we completely coat the flower in Delta 8 distillate and kief. When you cut open sprayed Moonrocks you won’t see a ring of distillate around the outer edge of the flower under the kief.



With hand rolled Moonrocks you have a smooth service of kief on the outside and the flower’s natural shape has been smoothed out in the process of rolling it in the distillate. Cutting open most hand rolled Moonrocks you will typically see a thick ring of distillate surrounding the flower, however, OUR hand rolled Moonrocks are more than most and have distillate almost all the way through the flower.



HOW TO CONSUME & SMOKE MOONROCKS

This is important to read to ensure you have the best experience with Moonrocks. They are sticky and harder to handle and you cannot handle or consume them as you would standard flower. They should not be put into a grinder and ground up.



They should always be stored in a cooler place (but not refrigerated as it makes the distillate hard to cut). If you leave them in a car or other warmer place the distillate will begin seeping through the kief and it will be much stickier when handling to break up.



A razor is best to cut small pieces off your Moonrocks. After cutting off a small piece you’ll want to finely chop that up further. Ensure you leave adequate airflow below the Moonrocks when consuming and do not push them into the glass piece.



