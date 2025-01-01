A bold new take on our brother company Harney & Sons Fine Teas' iconic bestseller. Hot Cinnamon Spice gets a euphoric twist with hemp-derived Delta 9 THC and CBD. Spicy, sweet, and warming from the first sip, this tea delivers bold flavor and bold benefits. With 10mg of THC and 20mg of CBD per sachet, it’s a one-two punch of comfort and calm—now with a whole new buzz.

