Bright, bold, and blissful, our Hibiscus Delta-9 Elixir is bound to be your new favorite floral escape. Infused with 30 mg. of hemp-derived Delta-9 THC and 30 mg. of CBD, this rich, ruby-red brew delivers a powerful one-two punch of calm and clarity. The tart, tropical tang of hibiscus makes for a refreshing botanical experience, with zero caffeine and all vibes.



THC: 30 mg. per bottle.

Aggregate THC: 360 mg.

CBD: 30 mg. per bottle.

Aggregate CBD: 360 mg.

Caffeine-free.

Please refrigerate upon receipt.



Each case contains 12 bottles. Each bottle is 16 oz.

Bottles ship via FedEx.

Not available for Overnight or 2nd Day Delivery.

Ships only to the lower 48 states.

Not available for delivery to AK/HI or international addresses.



Warning: 30 mg. of Delta-9 is a high dose. This elixir is crafted for seasoned explorers or shared experiences. Newer consumers or those with lower tolerance should start low and sip slow—try enjoying half (or even a third) of the bottle to find your sweet spot.



Please note: This product has not been evaluated by the FDA. This product contains THC derived from US-grown hemp, contains <0.3% THC on a dry weight basis, and may cause a failed drug test. The effects of this product may be delayed by 4 or more hours. If you are pregnant or nursing, do not use this product. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this product. Keep out of reach of children and pets.

read more