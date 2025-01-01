Refresh your body and calm your mind with our Lime Sparkling Elixir. This sparkling water with lime flavors is infused with Delta-9 THC to offer a light, fizzy escape that soothes anxiety and promotes a sense of well-being. Perfect for any moment when you need to relax without losing focus, it’s hydration with a blissful, revitalizing twist.



THC: 10 mg. per can.

Aggregate THC: 80 mg.

CBD: 20 mg. per can.

Aggregate CBD: 160 mg.

Caffeine-free.

Please refrigerate upon receipt.



Each case contains 8 cans. Each can is 12 oz.

Cans ship via FedEx.

Not available for Overnight or 2nd Day Delivery.

Ships only to the lower 48 states.

Not available for delivery to AK/HI or international addresses.



Please note: This product has not been evaluated by the FDA. This product contains THC derived from US-grown hemp, contains <0.3% THC on a dry weight basis, and may cause a failed drug test. The effects of this product may be delayed by 4 or more hours. If you are pregnant or nursing, do not use this product. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this product. Keep out of reach of children and pets. Only adults 21 years of age and older should use this product. National Poison Control Center Hotline: 1-800-222-1222. Please consume responsibly.

read more