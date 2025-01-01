Experience the rich, velvety allure of our Maple Nitro Coffee. Sweetened with pure maple syrup and infused with Delta-9 THC, this nitro brew delivers a bold and creamy caffeine boost with a touch of calm. What's unique about our cold coffee is that we brew the coffee hot for ideal flavor and texture, then chill it lightning fast before infusing it with nitrogen. Perfect for starting your day or fueling your creative energy, it’s where smooth flavor meets serene focus.



THC: 10 mg. per can.

Aggregate THC: 80 mg.

CBD: 20 mg. per can.

Aggregate CBD: 160 mg.

Each can contains 225 mg. of caffeine.

Please refrigerate upon receipt.



Each case contains 8 cans. Each can is 12 oz.

Cans ship via FedEx.

Not available for Overnight or 2nd Day Delivery.

Ships only to the lower 48 states.

Not available for delivery to AK/HI or international addresses.



Please note: This product has not been evaluated by the FDA. This product contains THC derived from US-grown hemp, contains <0.3% THC on a dry weight basis, and may cause a failed drug test. The effects of this product may be delayed by 4 or more hours. If you are pregnant or nursing, do not use this product. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this product. Keep out of reach of children and pets. Only adults 21 years of age and older should use this product. National Poison Control Center Hotline: 1-800-222-1222. Please consume responsibly.

read more