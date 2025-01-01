The Hemp Division’s Orange Mango Juice Blend is your sunny-day reset button. Dive into a tropical, fruit-forward infusion made with organic mango, orange, and passion fruit, balanced by the botanical notes of hibiscus and turmeric, and elevated with 10 mg. of hemp-derived Delta-9 THC.



This cannabis-infused juice delivers smooth sipping and a mellow vibe. Sweet sips with naturally functional flavor designed to refresh your body and reset your mind.



THC: 10 mg. per bottle.

Aggregate THC: 120 mg.

CBD: 20 mg. per bottle.

Aggregate CBD: 240 mg.

Made with real organic fruit juices: mango, orange, passion fruit, apple, and hibiscus.

Functional ingredients like turmeric for a grounded glow.

Caffeine-free.

Please refrigerate upon receipt.



Each case contains 12 bottles. Each bottle is 16 oz.

Bottles ship via FedEx.

Not available for Overnight or 2nd Day Delivery.

Ships only to the lower 48 states.

Not available for delivery to AK/HI or international addresses.



Please note: This product has not been evaluated by the FDA. This product contains THC derived from US-grown hemp, contains <0.3% THC on a dry weight basis, and may cause a failed drug test. The effects of this product may be delayed by 4 or more hours. If you are pregnant or nursing, do not use this product. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this product. Keep out of reach of children and pets.

