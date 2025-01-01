Sip into summer anytime with our bold Peach Iced Tea, a deliciously smooth black tea brewed with real peach flavor and a touch of sweetness with just 40 calories per bottle. Infused with 10 mg. Delta-9 THC and 20 mg. CBD, this functional beverage offers a perfectly balanced buzz that elevates your vibe without weighing you down.



Whether you’re winding down after work or easing into a weekend afternoon, this iced tea delivers mellow mood-lifting effects and gentle body relaxation that delivers pure golden-hour energy.



Crafted with NY-grown hemp, organic cane sugar, and our signature brewed black tea blend, it’s a refreshing way to chill with purpose



THC: 10 mg. per bottle.

Aggregate THC: 120 mg.

CBD: 20 mg. per bottle.

Aggregate CBD: 240 mg.

Non-carbonated black tea infused with real peach flavor.

Only 40 calories.

Caffeinated.

Please refrigerate upon receipt.



Each case contains 12 bottles. Each bottle is 16 oz.

Bottles ship via FedEx.

Not available for Overnight or 2nd Day Delivery.

Ships only to the lower 48 states.

Not available for delivery to AK/HI or international addresses.



Please note: This product has not been evaluated by the FDA. This product contains THC derived from US-grown hemp, contains <0.3% THC on a dry weight basis, and may cause a failed drug test. The effects of this product may be delayed by 4 or more hours. If you are pregnant or nursing, do not use this product. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this product. Keep out of reach of children and pets.

