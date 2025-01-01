Bright citrus and juicy mango come together in this clean, crisp seltzer. Lightly sweetened, perfectly carbonated, and designed for subtle elevation without the sugar, booze, or bitterness. It’s a microdose with major chill, ideal for social sipping, post-work wind-downs, or simply floating through your day with a little more ease.



THC: 3 mg. per can.

Aggregate THC: 21 mg.

CBD: 5 mg. per can.

Aggregate CBD: 40 mg.

Caffeine-free.

Please refrigerate upon receipt.



Each case contains 8 cans. Each can is 12 oz.

Cans ship via FedEx.

Not available for Overnight or 2nd Day Delivery.

Ships only to the lower 48 states.

Not available for delivery to AK/HI or international addresses.



Please note: This product has not been evaluated by the FDA. This product contains THC derived from US-grown hemp, contains <0.3% THC on a dry weight basis, and may cause a failed drug test. The effects of this product may be delayed by 4 or more hours. If you are pregnant or nursing, do not use this product. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this product. Keep out of reach of children and pets. Only adults 21 years of age and older should use this product. National Poison Control Center Hotline: 1-800-222-1222. Please consume responsibly

