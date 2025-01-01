Finally, a CBD formula for getting sh*t done. Focus is a hemp flower herbal smoke blend formulated to improve your focus and kickstart your productivity by boosting brain functioning. This soothing herbal smoke blend helps you achieve a work-life balance by getting the most out of your day.



Add blend to your favorite rolling paper or vaporizer. As with any product containing CBD, start with a small amount and gradually increase until you've found your desired dosage.



What's Inside:



Full-spectrum hemp flower to free the mind of anxious chatter so you can stay in the flow



Gotu kola, also known as the "herb of longevity", Gotu Kola is helpful for improving cognition and memory. As a GABA modulator, it also is believed to be an herb useful for treating adult ADD/ADHD.



Gingko Biloba, for sharpening cognitive focus. It is an herbal ally for those whose cognitive abilities may be impaired by imbalances ranging from ADD/ADHD to chronic stress and trauma.



Tulsi, a powerful adaptogen for managing mental and physical stress



Recommended for daytime use, but perfect for any time when focused calm is desired.



Herbal support provided by:



Full-spectrum hemp flower



Gotu kola*



Gingko Biloba*



Mullein*



Chamomile*



Peppermint*



Tulsi*



*Certified organic



Product Size Info:

Available in a 4 oz/120 mL recyclable glass jar. 14 grams of herb per jar. Also available in a 110 mm "King" size preroll.

