About this product
EFFECT: Calming
Blue Zkittles Infused Strain Profile takes the calming, floral and tart citrus blend of Blue Diamond and Zkittles strains and adds a burst of blue raspberry. Full Flavor. Full Effect.
About this strain
Blue Zkittlez, also known as "Blue Skittles" and "Blue Zkittles," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Blue Diamond with Zkittlez. This odoriferous flower offers a terpene profile of tart citrus, sweet earth, and wildflowers. The effects of Blue Zkittlez are mellow and moderately sedating, stimulating appetite while weighing heavy on the limbs. This strain offers a combination of strong physical effects and uplifting mental high which make it a perfect end-of-the-day strain and a nice match for folks contending with stress, restlessness, and pain.
Blue Zkittlez effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
About this brand
