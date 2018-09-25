About this product
EFFECT: Balance, focus and clarity
Gelato #33 Infused Strain Profile takes the balancing and soft fruitiness of Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Cookies strains and accents the mood with ultra smooth fruit mix. Full Flavor. Full Effect.
Gelato 33 is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC. Since its birth, a number of phenotypes have been released, all with their own unique attributes. One of them is Gelato #33, a balanced hybrid with compact buds, staying true to its Cookie genetics. Like other Gelato phenotypes, Gelato #33 is covered with fiery orange hairs while its buds can be dark green to purple. With sweet citrus and fruity flavors, Gelato #33 offers an uplifting and energetic high that is perfect for any post-work activity after a long day.
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
We empower people to feel precisely how they want to feel.