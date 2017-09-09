About this product
EFFECT: Creative and relaxing
Grapefruit Kush Infused Strain Profile takes the creativity and relaxation boosting properties of BC Kush and Grapefruit strains and adds a splash of crisp ruby red grapefruit. Full Flavor. Full Effect.
About this strain
This cannabis strain is a cross of BC Kush and Grapefruit, Grapefruit Kush is one of the classic old-school Afghani Kush strains. Large buds with a fruity hash taste, produces enjoyable smooth and creamy smoke with a great high.
Grapefruit Kush effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
About this brand
We empower people to feel precisely how they want to feel.