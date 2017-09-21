FRAGRANCE: Grapefruit, whiffs of crisp green apple and funky cheese mix throughout. Romulan’s typical pine forward nose is evident in this cross as well.



EFFECT: Hits the spirit with a heavy soothing that is countered with an uplifting, talkative space.



True Terpenes is a leader in precision botanical terpene blends using pure, food grade isolated compounds derived from non-cannabis sources. Each profile is curated using quality analytics to positively reflect their namesake plant. The following information is intended to inform our audience of the origins and cultural significance behind our botanical strain profile.



This is a hybrid descendant of the popular strains Romulan and Grapefruit. They combine to create a strong indica (sativa/indica ratio unknown) with effects that lift your spirits and soothe.. But it can be used effectively to put in you a better place. The high is soothing and focused, with an uplifting, increased sociability, and unwinding, as well as pairing well with food. This is a good choice for looking to cross over from the weaker beginner strains into more potent territory. Grapefruit Romulan, not surprisingly, has a strong aroma and flavor of grapefruit, together with cheese and apples. This strain sells well in California and Oregon but is more scarce elsewhere.