FRAGRANCE: Sweet, wood, earth



EFFECT: Soothing, bliss, providing a full-body “couch-locked” effect



True Terpenes is a leader in precision botanical terpene blends using pure, food grade isolated compounds derived from non-cannabis sources. Each profile is curated using quality analytics to positively reflect their namesake plant. The following information is intended to inform our audience of the origins and cultural significance behind our botanical strain profile.



While often growing short in stature in comparison to sativas, this is no indication of what indica cannabis strains pack in their buds. With shorter grow schedules and thick flowers, indica strains are known for delivering a potent high that often leaves a user soothed, at ease and locked to the couch. Originally emerging from the dry climates that make up modern-day Afghanistan, India and Pakistan, indica strains evolved to beat the region’s humidity and can sometimes add additional colors to its flower when interacting with the cold.



When creating an indica blend, the team at True Terpenes had a multitude of classic indica staples to work with. From fragrance to effect, it had to embody the best of what indica has to offer. When it comes to effects, True Terpene’s Indica Blend offers up the classic couch lock effect. Once soothed and rested into the couch, consumers should expect to feel waves of bliss wash over them as peacefulness fully sets in. To usher in these effects, the team crafted a delicious aromatic profile straight from the Earth that includes a mix of wood and sweet notes. Keep in mind that indicas tend to carry a more pungent smell.



Two terpenes comprise the largest shares of the Indica Blend’s profile. They are Myrcene at 30%, and beta caryophyllene at 27%. Linalool (10%), limonene (9%), humulene (8%) and alpha bisabolol (7%) are also present. The remaining fractions of the terpene profile are rounded out by nerolidol, terpineol and phytol. While myrcene is most present, consumers may pick up on beta caryophyllene and linalool. Both terpenes contain a mix of aromas that each include notes of sweetness and wood.



Known for its easing, soothing effects, indicas are often best used for end of day consumption. With a sometimes instantaneous effect, indicas are credited with helping with a series of daily discomforts for adult consumers.



When trying to remember the effects of indicas, people will sometimes say “in da couch.” Such an apt description is embodied in the Indica Blend created by the True Terpenes team. With sweet, earthy notes and effects that replicate some of the top strains around, this blend is the ideal addition for any project seeking an overall indica experience.