EFFECT: Limoncello will help you unwind at the end of the day with an uplifting peace.
Named after a delicious sweet liquor this lemon forward strain profile will leave you wanting dessert.
Limoncello gives off strong citrus aroma, but notes of mango, pine, and pepper blend into the lemony tang to give this profile a unique nose. A high nerolidol level adds to the floral, fruity green tones. Limoncello will help you unwind at the end of the day with an uplifting peace.
Limoncello, also known as "Lemoncello" and "Lemonchello 28," is a well-balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing The Original Lemonnade and Cherry Pie. This strain produces compact green and purple buds with orange hairs and a thick coat of resin. With a delightful flavor profile of lemon and cherry with crisp citrus overtones, Limoncello leaves consumers feeling mellow and relaxed.
