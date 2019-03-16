About this product
EFFECT: Sensual and euphoric
Pie Hoe Infused Strain Profile takes the sensual and euphoric combination of Grape Pie and Tahoe OG strains and increases the love with silky smooth berry. Full Flavor. Full Effect.
About this strain
Coming from Cannarado, Pie Hoe crosses Grape Pie and Tahoe OG. Pie Hoe was developed in Colorado and then sent to the Jungle Boyz in L.A., who selected the best pheno to give it traction to become a new favorite. An incredibly dank OG with a bit of grape flavor, Pie Hoe is a gassy, fruity, and pungent strain that will make your mouth water. Its high is not for the faint of heart, as it will swallow you up into a state of bliss for hours before slowly fading away.
Pie Hoe effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
About this brand
We empower people to feel precisely how they want to feel.