The True Terpenes Blueberry TERP Flavor has tart, citrus tones overlaid with vanilla and a sweet floral base. TERP Flavors are an effects-rich terpene base combined with a variety of other aromatic compounds. The UP blend features our proprietary terpene mix to add an uplifting energy to your day.
True Terpenes
True Terpenes is the cannabis industry’s trendsetter for custom terpene blends and the benchmark for quality, compliance, and education. Through our commitment to curating a library of detailed plant analytics and extensive on-site research and development, True Terpenes has positioned itself as an industry expert and trusted producer of precision terpene blends, particularly for quality-driven developers at all production scales.
We empower people to feel precisely how they want to feel.
