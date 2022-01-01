True Terpenes is the cannabis industry’s trendsetter for custom terpene blends and the benchmark for quality, compliance, and education. Through our commitment to curating a library of detailed plant analytics and extensive on-site research and development, True Terpenes has positioned itself as an industry expert and trusted producer of precision terpene blends, particularly for quality-driven developers at all production scales.



We empower people to feel precisely how they want to feel.

