About this product
EFFECT: Happy, uplifting and euphoric
Tropicana Cookies Infused Strain Profile takes the uplifting and euphoric Tangie and GSC strains and boosts the good vibes with tropical cookie sweetness. Full Flavor. Full Effect.
About this strain
Tropicana Cookies, also known as "Tropicanna Cookies," "Tropicana Cookies F2," and "MTN Trop," is a hybrid marijuana strain first bred by Harry Palms of Bloom Seed Co, who crossed GSC and Tangie. Oni Seed Co of Colorado made a second generation, "Tropicanna Cookies F2" that is also acclaimed. Expect citrus notes backed up by cookies flavor and power. This strain produces purple buds that have hints of dark green with orange hairs.
Tropicana Cookies effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
About this brand
We empower people to feel precisely how they want to feel.