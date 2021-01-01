Twd.
Sativa and Strawberry Soft Chews 10mg 5-pack
These naturally strawberry-flavoured, cannabis-infused soft chews are made using sativa-dominant cannabis distillate and other simple ingredients.
These naturally strawberry-flavoured, cannabis-infused soft chews are made using sativa-dominant cannabis distillate and other simple ingredients. With five soft chews per pack, each soft chew contains 2 mg of THC, offering a discreet and dosable cannabis experience.
The effects of this product can be felt within 30 minutes to 2 hours.
Instructions: Consume one soft chew, then wait until you feel its effects before deciding whether or not to take another.
