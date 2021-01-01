About this product

Argyle is an indica-dominant strain from Tweed. All four seeds are feminized. Argyle from Tweed is a greenhouse-grown indica-dominant strain similar to Nordle. It has a balanced THC-to-CBD ratio and low to medium THC potency. Its dense, verdant green buds are accented by orange hairs, and its terpene profile (myrcene, found in lemon grass and thyme; linalool, in lavender, mint and cinnamon; caryophyllene, in black pepper and cloves; limonene, in citrus fruits and juniper; and humulene, found in hops and coriander) combine to give it clove-like notes with earthy hints.