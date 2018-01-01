Tweed
About this product
20-26% THC | <0.1% CBD
Tweed Hindu Kush is an indica-dominant strain with high THC and minimal amounts of CBD. Hindu Kush originates from the Hindu Kush mountain range located along the Pakistan and Afghanistan border. Its buds are highlighted with ochre-hued pistils and lots of trichomes. Some associate woody, floral, or earthy flavours with the Hindu Kush strain.
Hindu Kush effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
880 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
34% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
31% of people say it helps with insomnia
