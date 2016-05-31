Tweed
Hey look, we took our very own Bakerstreet, an indica-dominant THC strain, and turned it into this convenient, ready-to-be-spritzed oral cannabis spray. Pretty cool, right? Our oils are made using a non-GMO, coconut-derived MCT oil mixed with pure cannabis extract and peppermint oil. Oh yeah, and definitely don't heat, burn or smoke this oil. Seriously, don’t.
One spray = 2.5 mg of THC.
REMEMBER: Always START LOW and GO SLOW when it comes to consuming cannabis oil.
Bakerstreet effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
28 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
25% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people say it helps with anxious
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
