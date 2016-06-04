Tweed
About this product
15-25% THC | <0.1% CBD
Tweed UK Cheese is a hybrid strain with high THC and minimal amounts of CBD. UK Cheese is a cross of Afghani Landrace, Columbian Gold and Acapulco Gold genetics. Its forest green buds are complemented by orange pistils. Caryophyllene and humulene are the terpenes which give this strain’s aroma spicy hints of hops and cloves.
Tweed UK Cheese is a hybrid strain with high THC and minimal amounts of CBD. UK Cheese is a cross of Afghani Landrace, Columbian Gold and Acapulco Gold genetics. Its forest green buds are complemented by orange pistils. Caryophyllene and humulene are the terpenes which give this strain’s aroma spicy hints of hops and cloves.
UK Cheese effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
419 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
30% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
36% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people say it helps with paranoid
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!