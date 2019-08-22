About this product

1-8% THC | 3-13% CBD



In honour of the expertly named underwater vehicle, we decided to call this sativa-dominant CBD strain Boaty McBoatface. Its buds are a beautiful hue of green. This strain’s aroma is defined by the dominant terpene, myrcene, which is also found in mangoes and is known for having a sweet earthy scent.



Did you know? Boats don’t actually have faces... but you probably already knew that.