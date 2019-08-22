Tweed
About this product
1-8% THC | 3-13% CBD
In honour of the expertly named underwater vehicle, we decided to call this sativa-dominant CBD strain Boaty McBoatface. Its buds are a beautiful hue of green. This strain’s aroma is defined by the dominant terpene, myrcene, which is also found in mangoes and is known for having a sweet earthy scent.
Did you know? Boats don’t actually have faces... but you probably already knew that.
MediHaze effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
116 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Focused
37% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
12% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Headache
3% of people say it helps with headache
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
