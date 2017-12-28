Tweed
About this product
21-27% THC | <0.1% CBD
Tweed Green Cush is a sativa-dominant strain with high THC and minimal amounts of CBD. Green Cush is a cross of '89 Super Sativa Seed Club Skunk #1 and an Afghani Landrace strain. Its buds are dense and covered in trichomes. Some associate sweet, fruity, or floral flavours with the Green Cush strain.
Tweed Green Cush is a sativa-dominant strain with high THC and minimal amounts of CBD. Green Cush is a cross of '89 Super Sativa Seed Club Skunk #1 and an Afghani Landrace strain. Its buds are dense and covered in trichomes. Some associate sweet, fruity, or floral flavours with the Green Cush strain.
Green Crack effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
4,677 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Energetic
59% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
26% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people say it helps with paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!