15-25% THC | <0.1% CBD



Herringbone is a hybrid strain that contains little-to-no CBD. Its often dense, chunky buds are typically highlighted with a purple hue or a strong, verdant green aesthetic. Though its name may indicate a fishy history, there’s nothing ocean-related in terms of Herringbone’s caryophyllene-fueled aroma with notes of cloves.



Did you know? A common tweed pattern, “Herringbone” gets its name due to its similarities to that of a herring fish skeleton.