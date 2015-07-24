Tweed
15-25% THC | <0.1% CBD
Herringbone is a hybrid strain that contains little-to-no CBD. Its often dense, chunky buds are typically highlighted with a purple hue or a strong, verdant green aesthetic. Though its name may indicate a fishy history, there’s nothing ocean-related in terms of Herringbone’s caryophyllene-fueled aroma with notes of cloves.
Did you know? A common tweed pattern, “Herringbone” gets its name due to its similarities to that of a herring fish skeleton.
Ken's Kush effects
Relaxed
92% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
48% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
28% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
24% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
8% of people say it helps with anxious
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
20% of people say it helps with insomnia
