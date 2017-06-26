About this product

21-27% THC | <0.1% CBD



Tweed Afghan Kush is an indica-dominant strain with high THC and minimal amounts of CBD. Afghan Kush originates from the Hindu Kush mountain range located along the Pakistan and Afghanistan border. The flowers tend to be dense and covered with trichomes. The terpene profile tends to lead with myrcene and be balanced with notes of cloves from the caryophyllene and hints of pine from the pinene.