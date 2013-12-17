About this product

Highlands Softgels? Yup. We took Highlands and made these convenient, low-dose softgels with them. Each Highland Softgel was made using non-GMO, coconut-derived MCT oil and pure cannabis extract. First time? We recommend starting with a single, low dose softgel and waiting a day before upping your consumption, if required.



Available in:



2.5 mg THC + <0.7 mg CBD per Softgel

15 or 60 Softgels per container

10 mg THC + <0.7 mg CBD per Softgel

15 or 60 Softgels per container



REMEMBER to START LOW and GO SLOW when it comes to consuming softgels.