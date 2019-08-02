Tweed
20-26% THC | <0.1% CBD
Tweed C-Land is a sativa-dominant strain with high THC and minimal amounts of CBD. C-Land is a cross of Grand Daddy Purple and Bay Area Platinum C's. Its buds have a nice purple hue and possess a complex aroma from the terpenes myrcene, which tends to have a sweet and earthy scent, as well as caryophyllene, which is also found in cloves. It also has notes of pine from pinene and citrus from limonene.
Candyland effects
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
19% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people say it helps with anxious
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
